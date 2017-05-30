Kitten found in ODF bulldozer

Kitten found in ODF bulldozer

Thursday May 25

An Oregon Department of Forestry worker who heard meowing coming from inside his bulldozer discovered a kitten hidden inside the equipment Thursday morning. According to an ODF Southwest Oregon District spokesperson, the bulldozer operator had just returned Grants Pass headquarters when he heard what sounded like a cat.

