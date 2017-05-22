July 4th fireworks at Josephine Count...

July 4th fireworks at Josephine County Fairgrounds canceled

Read more: The Columbian

The Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce said the installation of highly flammable artificial turf on the infield of the horse track makes the event too dangerous. No other suitable venue has been found.

