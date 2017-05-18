Initial results show Josephine Co. Adult Jail Levy passing
The public safety measure in Josephine County is the latest attempt to raise money for jail services, the Juvenile Justice Center and other safety services. Some of those against it believe the levy is propaganda and that the money won't go where it needs to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC