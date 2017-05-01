Grow Condos, Inc. Provides "Smoke on the Water" Advancement Update
After completing the acquisition, the company believes that the Smoke on the Water business presents a unique separate business model and being entirely ripe for a "roll-up" acquisition play within the RV and Campground industry. Currently, the industry is entirely dominated by a 'Mom and Pop' type business with no tangible exit strategy.
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
