Grants Pass wona t have 4th of July fireworks show

A renovation project at the Josephine County Fairgrounds this summer, means an annual 4th of July fireworks show won't happen. "It's going to be really exciting to see what the changes are that are gonna happen there," Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce CEO Colene Martin says, "but that means we don't have a venue to do the fourth of July fireworks this year."

