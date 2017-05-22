Grants Pass man sentenced to probation for looting tribal archeological site
A Grants Pass man was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for illegal excavation and removal of Native American artifacts from federal land. Agents from the federal Bureau of Land Management had received information of looting at an archaeological site near Merlin, Oregon, along the Rogue River in April 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC