Grants Pass gun shop owner gets 2 years for illegal sales - Sat, 20 May 2017 PST
The former owner of a Grants Pass gun shop has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal sales. Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams says that in 2012, Wilson Lee Clow Jr., who owned 2nd Amendment Guns, sold high-caliber handguns to a known felon and falsified the paperwork related to the sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC