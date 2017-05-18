Grants Pass gun shop owner gets 2 years for illegal sales - Sat, 20 May 2017 PST

Grants Pass gun shop owner gets 2 yea...

Grants Pass gun shop owner gets 2 years for illegal sales - Sat, 20 May 2017

The former owner of a Grants Pass gun shop has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal sales. Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy Williams says that in 2012, Wilson Lee Clow Jr., who owned 2nd Amendment Guns, sold high-caliber handguns to a known felon and falsified the paperwork related to the sale.

