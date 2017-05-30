Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction
KOBI NBC5 reports that:
A Grants Pass woman is desperately trying to find housing. Shari Hayes says she only has a few days before she's out on the streets.
#1 Friday Jun 2
llooks like no developers want to build in g.p. my guess is this area is backwards when it comes to job growth. i lived there 43 years ago and it seems nothing has changed except they no longer even have a library from what i understand. to bad with gp being so pretty. not even able to take care of the old people...what a pity.
