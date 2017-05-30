Grants Pass elderly woman facing no c...

Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction

There are 1 comment on the KOBI NBC5 story from Thursday May 25, titled Grants Pass elderly woman facing no cause eviction. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:

A Grants Pass woman is desperately trying to find housing. Shari Hayes says she only has a few days before she's out on the streets.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
good day

Reno, NV

#1 Friday Jun 2
llooks like no developers want to build in g.p. my guess is this area is backwards when it comes to job growth. i lived there 43 years ago and it seems nothing has changed except they no longer even have a library from what i understand. to bad with gp being so pretty. not even able to take care of the old people...what a pity.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar '17 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar '17 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin (Dec '16) Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC