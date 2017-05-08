Editorials from around Oregon
People who are acutely intoxicated on drugs or alcohol often wind up commanding too much law-enforcement time, cost taxpayers and businesses money, and fill emergency rooms with inebriated individuals. But frequently, the publicly intoxicated are just plain drunk, and sobering centers can keep these individuals out of the criminal justice system, and get them needed mental-health or substance-abuse services.
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
