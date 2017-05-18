Anti-dredging bill heads toward Orego...

Anti-dredging bill heads toward Oregon House vote

A state legislator hopes the Oregon House will pass a permanent ban on suction dredging in Western Oregon's wild salmon habitat that was championed by the late Democratic Sen. Alan Bates. A "log jam" of bills sent to the House floor caused a vote on Senate Bill 3 to be bumped five straight times, and it is scheduled again for Monday morning for consideration, according to the Legislature's bill tracking website.

