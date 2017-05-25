A drunk driver knocked out power for almost 1,400 in Grants Pass
A drunk driver knocked over two power poles in Grants Pass Saturday, leaving nearly 1,400 residents without electricity for much of the day and snarling traffic on one of city's busiest thoroughfares. Kristin Carole Schneider, 26, of Colville, Washington was arrested by Grants Pass Police after she allegedly speeding over the Seventh Street Bridge's northbound span and crashing into the utility poles, local radio station KAJO reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC