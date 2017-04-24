Women veterans honored at quilt show
Jennie Thomas of Grants Pass takes in a display of quilts honoring veterans at the Quilt Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday. Tammy Hagedorn, a veteran and member of the American Women Veterans Association, is awarded a quilt from the Umpqua Valley Quilter's Guild at the quilt show in Douglas Hall at the fairgrounds on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar 30
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC