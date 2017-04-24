Women veterans honored at quilt show

Women veterans honored at quilt show

Saturday Apr 22

Jennie Thomas of Grants Pass takes in a display of quilts honoring veterans at the Quilt Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday. Tammy Hagedorn, a veteran and member of the American Women Veterans Association, is awarded a quilt from the Umpqua Valley Quilter's Guild at the quilt show in Douglas Hall at the fairgrounds on Friday morning.

