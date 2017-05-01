Oregon youth shelter apologizes for r...

Oregon youth shelter apologizes for rejecting donation

Thursday Apr 27

Representatives from a Grants Pass youth shelter have apologized for their decision to turn down proceeds from a concert that featured a performance by the Portland Gay Men's Chorus. Hearts With A Mission, which bills itself as a faith-based organization, was to receive nearly $3,000 from the sold-out concert.

Grants Pass, OR

