Oregon youth shelter apologizes for rejecting donation
Representatives from a Grants Pass youth shelter have apologized for their decision to turn down proceeds from a concert that featured a performance by the Portland Gay Men's Chorus. Hearts With A Mission, which bills itself as a faith-based organization, was to receive nearly $3,000 from the sold-out concert.
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Mike
|Mar '17
|Greg
|1
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar '17
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
