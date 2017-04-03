Oregon school district reaches mascot...

Oregon school district reaches mascot deal with tribe - Tue, 04 Apr 2017 PST

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reported the school board last week ratified an agreement that allows the school to keep the mascot. The decision comes after two years of negotiations between the school district in southwestern Oregon and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

