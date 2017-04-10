Oregon House votes to restrict no-cau...

Oregon House votes to restrict no-cause evictions, lift rent control ban

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: OregonLive.com

House lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday that would lift Oregon's statewide ban on rent control and restrict landlords who wish to evict tenants without cause. Though lawmakers generally agree that Oregon is in the throes of a housing crisis affecting urban and rural areas, they have been split over how to address a lack of available and affordable units.

