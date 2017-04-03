Nuclear construction equipment stolen in GP
Grants Pass, Ore., - A nuclear density gauge is among thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment stolen in Grants Pass over the weekend. JRT Construction has been working on fixing a culvert on Azalea Drive and Ewe Creek Road for the past two weeks.
