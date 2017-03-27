Meghan Markle's family split over hal...

Meghan Markle's family split over half-sister's book plan

56 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Samantha Grant, Meghan's older sister from her father's first marriage, has claimed she will write a memoir about being 'princess pushy's sister' But their brother Thomas tells DailyMail.com she should abandon her plan and let Meghan get on with her life Samantha Grant's mother Rosyln also disowns her daughter - and says that she was racially insensitive towards Meghan's African-American mother A fresh rift has opened up within Meghan Markle's family after her estranged half-sister threatened to write a tell-all book entitled: 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister'.

Grants Pass, OR

