Josephine County voters will decide o...

Josephine County voters will decide on public safety levy in May

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass resident Don Reedy said, "The funding is just dried up. And if we don't pass this levy we're gonna be cutting even more and likely have to close down the jail."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Mar 30 Greg 1
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Mar 29 good day 187
Lindsey D Johnson Mar 23 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC