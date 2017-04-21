Grants Pass Youth Center Turned Down ...

Grants Pass Youth Center Turned Down Major Donation From Portland Gay Men's Chorus

Read more: Willamette Week

"When you're not accepting money because it was raised from a concert of gay men that's just too much for me." The only youth center in Josephine County rejected a $3,000 donation from the proceeds of a Portland Gay Men's Chorus concert, reports by the Daily Courier.

