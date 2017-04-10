Grants Pass man helps make childrena ...

Grants Pass man helps make childrena s wishes come true

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: KOBI NBC5

"That little interaction that was so positive it kind of triggered something in me," Mike Mcclure, Make-A-Wish volunteer said. He was looking at Mickey Mouse pins to buy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 16 hr Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
Mike Mar 30 Greg 1
Lindsey D Johnson Mar 23 The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar '17 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,325,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC