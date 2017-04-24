Friend of victim reacts to fatal shooting in Sunny Valley
According to Sergeant Jeff Proulx with Oregon State Police, Hummel was found dead at a residence off Placer Road after Josephine County deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting. That's when they called the Josephine County Major Crime Response Team involving the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, detectives and the District Attorney's Office.
