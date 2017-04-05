Dressing Room Peeping Tom Returns to ...

Dressing Room Peeping Tom Returns to Oregon Jail

Josephine County prosecutors want a judge to revoke the probation of a man who installed a camera in the dressing room of a Grants Pass clothing store and is now accused of stalking a teenage barista at a Medford coffee stand. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports 43-year-old Curtis Fleming was sentenced to 30 days in jail after the camera was discovered last August.

