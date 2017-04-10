Congressman schedules town halls acro...

Congressman schedules town halls across Oregon

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Oregon republican law maker, U.S. Representative Greg Walden, is touring the state for several town hall meetings. Rep. Walden will be in Medford and Grants Pass on April 14th to get voter's opinions on many of the heated issues now before congress.

