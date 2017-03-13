Three arrested for doing drugs in a G...

Three arrested for doing drugs in a Grants Pass park

Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Police said at around 11:00 a.m., detectives with the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance at Baker Park. RADE officers said the individuals were contacted, and after a short investigation, Rusty Scott Melcher, Colton Jonathan Haynes and Tyler Reece Olson were arrested on numerous drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

