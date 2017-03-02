Thief Stealing Water From Gold Hill Fire Hydrants
Mayor Christina Stanley tells the Grants Pass Daily Courier the problem was discovered when city workers noticed lower water levels at one of the town's two reservoirs. The Daily Courier reports the city is losing more than 5,000 gallons of water each time a hydrant is found with a missing cap.
