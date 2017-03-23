Sheriff Dave Daniel meets with JOCO r...

Sheriff Dave Daniel meets with JOCO residents about proposed levy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel is trying to clear up any confusion regarding a proposed levy to fund the sheriff's department by answering the public's questions. Sheriff Dave Daniel and County Commissioner Dan DeYoung met with residents from the North Valley Community Watch about a proposed levy that would tax homeowners 93 cents per thousand dollars of home's assessed value to give the sheriff's department more funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to oregon (Sep '06) 7 hr WHY in Gods name 185
Lindsey D Johnson Thu The angel of death 1
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC