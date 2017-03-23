Sheriff Dave Daniel meets with JOCO residents about proposed levy
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel is trying to clear up any confusion regarding a proposed levy to fund the sheriff's department by answering the public's questions. Sheriff Dave Daniel and County Commissioner Dan DeYoung met with residents from the North Valley Community Watch about a proposed levy that would tax homeowners 93 cents per thousand dollars of home's assessed value to give the sheriff's department more funding.
