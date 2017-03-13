School mourns the loss of a fellow student
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety got a call just before 7 a.m. on Friday morning about a pedestrian versus vehicle on Redwood Avenue, near Wineteer Lane. The victim suffered severe injuries and was shortly after taken to Three Rivers Medical Center.
