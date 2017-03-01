Salem pastor accused of child sex abuse pleads guilty in court
A Salem pastor accused of the rape of a young church member pleads guilty on the first day of his trial. According to the Statesman-Journal, Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sodomy rather than continue on with the three day trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC