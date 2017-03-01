Rogue Valley Symphony announces 50th ...

Rogue Valley Symphony announces 50th season

Rogue Valley Symphony will celebrate its 50th season with five commissioned works, world-renowned soloists such as Grammy winner Peter Serkin and masterworks by famous composers. The five commissions for the 2017-18 season were made possible by a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation's Creative Heights Initiative.

