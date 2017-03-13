Oregon trooper brings injured bald ea...

Oregon trooper brings injured bald eagles to safety

20 hrs ago

Senior Trooper Paul Rushton came to the birds' rescue in Gold Beach on March 9, the Oregon State Police shared in a new Facebook post . Authorities said the birds had been spotted injured in a ravine: when Rushton arrived, he placed them into animal carriers and had the experts at Grants Pass' Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center take a look.

