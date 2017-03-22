Oregon campground closing after death...

Oregon campground closing after death of tall Ponderosa pine - Mon, 20 Mar 2017 PST

What used to be the tallest known Ponderosa pine on the planet has died, and now its namesake campground is set to join it. A beetle infestation has done in the 259-foot Ponderosa pine that was tallest of its ilk known for more than three decades before it was supplanted in 2011 by another tree in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest by about 9 feet.

