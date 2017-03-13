Old Booth Insurance building demolished
Out with old and in with the new, a 70 year old building in Grants Pass was demolished this morning. Elaine Booth has worked at the property on the of intersection of 4th and Bridge Street for the past 16 years and says the corner needed an upgrade.
