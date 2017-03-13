Man accused of hitting, killing teen ...

Man accused of hitting, killing teen held on $50,000 bail

Monday Mar 13

Grants Pass, Ore.- The man accused of hitting and killing a Grants Pass teen Friday morning was arraigned Monday afternoon. Faibish is facing several charges, including Criminally Negligent Homicide and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Heroin.

Grants Pass, OR

