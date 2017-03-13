Lawmakers press Gov. Brown, public health officials to keep pot pesticide rules
A group of Oregon lawmakers has sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and public health officials urging them to preserve Oregon's pesticide testing requirements. The legislators said they shared "grave concern" about proposed rule changes , which scale back testing requirements for cannabis extracts.
