Lawmakers press Gov. Brown, public health officials to keep pot pesticide rules

Friday Mar 17 Read more: OregonLive.com

A group of Oregon lawmakers has sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and public health officials urging them to preserve Oregon's pesticide testing requirements. The legislators said they shared "grave concern" about proposed rule changes , which scale back testing requirements for cannabis extracts.

