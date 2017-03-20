Lawmakers Consider Measure To Develop...

Lawmakers Consider Measure To Develop More 'Ethnic Studies' Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The measure would require the Oregon Department of Education to develop standards for social studies instruction that incorporates the history and contributions of people of color and social minorities including people with disabilities and members of the LGTBQ community. One of the bill's sponsors is Democratic Rep. Diego Hernandez of Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC