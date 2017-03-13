J.C. Penney to close 138 stores inclu...

J.C. Penney to close 138 stores including ones in Oregon, Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

On Friday, J.C. Penney released the full list of 138 stores it plans to close this year, amounting a loss roughly 5,000 jobs nationwide. Five locations are scheduled to close in Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC