J.C. Penney to close 138 stores including ones in Oregon, Washington
On Friday, J.C. Penney released the full list of 138 stores it plans to close this year, amounting a loss roughly 5,000 jobs nationwide. Five locations are scheduled to close in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC