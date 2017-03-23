Historic Wolf Creek Inn Expected to Reopen in May
Shuttered to visitors since 2014, the historic Wolf Creek Inn is expected to reopen for overnight guests and daytime visitors on May 1. Details are still being worked out, but plans call for state parks employees and volunteers to run operations, with the inn's restaurant remaining closed. Attempts to find a private manager have been unsuccessful.
