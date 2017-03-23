Historic Wolf Creek Inn Expected to R...

Historic Wolf Creek Inn Expected to Reopen in May

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Shuttered to visitors since 2014, the historic Wolf Creek Inn is expected to reopen for overnight guests and daytime visitors on May 1. Details are still being worked out, but plans call for state parks employees and volunteers to run operations, with the inn's restaurant remaining closed. Attempts to find a private manager have been unsuccessful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb '17 Leaving soon 182
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC