Grants Pass services visit city council

Grants Pass services visit city council

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass, Ore., - The Grants Pass City Council is making sure services in the area are being taken care of. The Women's Crisis Center, the Sobering Center, Gospel Rescue Mission and Hearts With A Mission all spoke this morning in front of the council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grants Pass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13) Mar 3 Lookng 5
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Feb 19 Leaving soon 182
Lacey elaine oliver Jan '17 Lilysdaddy 1
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
News Grants Pass culvert bursts Jan '17 Hate irrigation d... 2
Trump For President Dec '16 Kjwood 5
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
See all Grants Pass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grants Pass Forum Now

Grants Pass Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grants Pass Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Grants Pass, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC