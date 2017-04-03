Grants Pass City Council is consideri...

Grants Pass City Council is considering a gas tax

Thursday Mar 30

According to Assistant City Manager David Reeves, the proposed gas tax would either be one, two or three cents per gallon depending on what the city council decides. "I would pay a little extra to see the roads upgraded and better driving conditions," Grants Pass resident George Masters said.

