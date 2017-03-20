Glendale man killed in I-5 crash near Grants Pass

A Glendale man is dead and a Grants Pass woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after an evening crash on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. At approximately 8:22 p.m. on March 18, troopers and emergency crews responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near milepost 59 on Interstate 5 near Grants Pass.

