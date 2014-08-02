Fugitive arrested in Paradise convicted of murder in Oregon
Stranger Raymond Davis, 30, was found guilty on charges including murder and being felon in possession of a firearm after a two-week, non-jury trial. Davis was wanted in Josephine County, Oregon, after he was suspected of shooting Michael Clyde MacDonald, 61, in Cave Junction on Aug. 2, 2014.
