Dutch Bros headquarters is moving
The company bought the Washington Federal Bank building off "G" Street and plans to move by August, if not sooner. "Travis, our co-founder and president, has always been very involved in the city and wants to be apart of making Grants Pass really livable, and vibrant.
Read more at KOBI NBC5.
