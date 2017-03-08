Douglas County closures and delays du...

Douglas County closures and delays due to inclement weather

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The News-Review

Within Douglas County on Monday, March 6, the Yoncalla and Oakland school districts will be closed, while Glide and Glendale school districts will operate on a 2-hour delay. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported low elevation snow throughout southern Oregon, causing delays on highways.

Grants Pass, OR

