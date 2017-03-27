Citing health risks, Senate approves raising Oregon tobacco age to 21
Lawmakers in the state Senate on Thursday approved a bill raising Oregon's legal tobacco age to 21, inching the state closer to becoming the third to do so along with California and Hawaii. Senate Bill 754 , chief sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward , D-Portland, and Sen. James Manning , D-Eugene, creates an offense of selling tobacco to people under 21, punishable by fines of $50 for retail clerks and up to $500 for managers and $1,000 for store owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|WHY in Gods name
|185
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar 23
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC