Breaking trail
JACKSONVILLE - Dave Calahan pauses Tuesday atop a ridge overlooking Bishop Creek and the town of Ruch, then kicks aside a white ribbon denoting the route of the long-awaited East Applegate Ridge Trail in the hills outside of town. He grips his brand-new Green Grubber trail shovel and swings it overhead, its downward momentum slicing the grubber's metal blade smoothly into the moist dirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC