Arson suspect arrested, victims suffering from disfiguring burns
Grants Pass, Ore.- A Josephine County man is facing charges in connection with an arson that left two people with disfiguring burns. Robert A. L. Lowden, 24, was arrested Thursday on several charges, including Arson and Assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 19
|Leaving soon
|182
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC