170323-spt-rhstrack-01
Roseburg High School senior Aubrey Snyder receives the baton from freshman teammate Gracious Lusby in the 4x100 meter relay race during a dual meet against Grants Pass in Roseburg on Wednesday. Michael Sullivan is a photographer for The News-Review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike
|14 hr
|Greg
|1
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Wed
|good day
|187
|Lindsey D Johnson
|Mar 23
|The angel of death
|1
|Jerry and Amy Harrington child abusers (Feb '13)
|Mar 3
|Lookng
|5
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan '17
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grants Pass Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC