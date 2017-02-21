Wind storm downs trees throughout Jos...

Wind storm downs trees throughout Josephine County

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass, Ore.- Rural Metro Fire crews responded to several incidents of downed trees, power poles and power lines across Josephine County Monday as a result of a fast moving wind storm. Fire crews from all stations were mobilized to evaluate several life threatening hazards and assist with traffic control.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Josephine County was issued at February 23 at 2:09PM PST

