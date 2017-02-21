Wind storm downs trees throughout Josephine County
Grants Pass, Ore.- Rural Metro Fire crews responded to several incidents of downed trees, power poles and power lines across Josephine County Monday as a result of a fast moving wind storm. Fire crews from all stations were mobilized to evaluate several life threatening hazards and assist with traffic control.
