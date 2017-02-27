Weather in Grants Pass brings down tr...

Weather in Grants Pass brings down trees and power lines

Monday Feb 20 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Grants Pass, Ore., - Storms overnight and in to the morning left trees across roads in Josephine County, and thousands across the region are still without power tonight. A huge tree fell this morning on Lower River Road in Grants Pass taking out the power lines and landing on a trailer.

