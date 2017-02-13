The 25 best places to be single in Oregon, according to Census data
We downloaded the U.S. Census' American Community Survey - administered between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2015 - took the total married population of each city with 10,000 or more residents and filtered out the 17-year-olds. Once we had that, we compared the number of adults deemed available and calculated their representation of the 18+ population.
Grants Pass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan '17
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
